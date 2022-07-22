Floyd’s portrait: Teenage artist counsels against racial discrimination

Omotola Aduniyi, 16-year-old artist with her drawing of late George Floyd

A budding artist, Omotola Aduniyi, has advised against the lingering challenge of racial discrimination across the globe.

The 16-year-old artist while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos said that the practice must be put to an end, considering how it had affected nations over the years.

Aduniyi, who came up with a drawing of late George Floyd, a black American who was killed by a police officer, said that the memory still lingered in her.

Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest after a store clerk suspected Floyd may have used a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill, on May 25, 2020.

“I came up with late George Floyd’s drawing just to remind us as humans that the problem of racial discrimination must be addressed because it is an inhuman act.

“We all should see ourselves as brothers and sisters regardless of the race, gender, religion and tribe, we need to jettison discrimination in all forms and stay united.

“Each time I remember late Floyd, I feel terrible and this is just one of the millions of victims of racial discrimination, we must stop that demonic practice and love one another.

“My message is that we love one another without considering our races,” she said.

Aduniyi, who had been drawing from age six expressed her desire to further her academic pursuit in the area of arts but constrained with the financial capability to do that.

She, however, urged philanthropists across the country to assist her in achieving her lofty dream of being a renowned artist.

She said she was ready and willing to make impact if given the needed platform to thrive.

“As an artist, my desire and dream is to make impact through my drawings, this can only be possible if I can further my academics in the field of arts. I can draw well but I need more knowledge to become a professional.

“I am in SS 3 now and currently writing my National Examination Council of Nigeria (NECO) examinations. After this, I will be ready to go for further studies, I seek support from well meaning Nigerians to help in this regard,” she said.

According to her, she had produced over 60 drawings, including that of Nigeria’s first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who she decided to celebrate considering her remarkable contributions to nation building.

She said Buhari had torched on her life significantly at various points.

Aduniyi appreciated her parents for encouraging her over the years to develop her talent in drawing as she called on parents generally to do same with their wards with similar talents.

She said this had brought fulfilment to her as she aspires to be the best. (NAN)

