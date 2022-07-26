Food coy distributes seeds to groundnut farmers in Kano, Jigawa

SILVEX International, a food processing company in Kano, has distributed groundnut seeds to 420 groundnut farmers in Kano and Jigawa States under its Contract Farming project.

The Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Abubakar-Karfi, made the disclosure on Monday in Kano, while distributing the seeds to the beneficiaries.

He said that the project guaranteed off-take at farm gate under prevailing market price.

“We initiated this project to strategically engage farmers on the practice of regenerative agriculture.

“It is a farming principle different from the conventional approach that naturally increases crop yield, minimise cost of production and reduces use of chemicals.

“Under the contract farming, the beneficiary farmers will be trained and input will be distributed to them by the off-taker.

“They are expected to repay the value of input given to them with the produce harvested at the end of the season,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Musa Saleh-Ajingi, expressed delight and promised to coordinate a hitch-free contract farming arrangement.(NAN)

C.E