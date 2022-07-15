Free medical care for residents￼

ABOUT 1,000 persons in Ijebu-Jesa yesterday enjoyed free medical care in an outreach by the National Women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Beneficiaries were screened for the beneficiaries were screened for diabetes, hypertension, malaria and typhoid, and also got free medicines.

National Women leader Dr Betta Edu said the outreach was to assist the less-privileged to be medically fit and have a healthy life. She added that it was also to cushion the challenges of beneficiaries due to the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

She said: “The exercise is to further explore more innovative strategies to massively mobilise support for Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second term in office, and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s election as president in 2023. This is a continuation of activities that started in Zamfara State, and we are moving across the country to assist and provide adequate health facilities for women.

“We have been in Osun State in the last three days, and Osun has witnessed impactful interventions from medical outreaches to financial support for petty traders and farmers…”

-The Nation

KN