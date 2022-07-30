FRSC embarks on massive enlightenment in communities in Enugu State

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will be carrying out a massive public education and enlightenment on road safety in communities and worship centres in Enugu State.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Mr Joseph Toby, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

“We will be using the avenue of upcoming August Meeting of indigenes of the state to reach out with the gospel of safety,” the sector commander said.

He said that through the August Meeting, the corps would be reaching out to families on why they should ensure safety of all and always counsel their members using the road.

Toby said that the FRSC would be doing massive education on local languages in radio and television on the need for women to support the gospel of safety.

The sector commander said that the corps would urge women to counsel their families and relatives to take it easy on the roads and not to transfer family aggression to other road users.

According to him, we have found out that most Nigerian men listen to religious leaders and wives or mothers more often.

“We want to use this means to sensitise millions of residents in the state on the need to keep cautioning those close to them to drive with care and maintain reasonable or controlled speed at all time.

“When some get injured or die as a result of traffic crash; it is the immediate family that feels the impact of the incident more.

“Within the family, women bear the brunt more and start carrying the burden of the injured man or breadwinner or a son.

“So, it is imperative that women join us fully in this good news and spread the gospel of safety,” Toby said.

He said that the corps would reach all the communities in the state and local government officers in the 17 council areas from August to the Ember months.

Toby also urged residents to use the FRSC toll-free 122 emergency line to seek help, while the 122 emergency lines got through whether with network or no network.

“We are at your service and that is why tax payers’ money is used to pay us to serve you anytime and anywhere road emergency might arise.

“As road safety is a shared responsibility; we intend to carry everyone along through education and enlightenment to ensure the safety of all.

“We will assist any Nigerian distressed on our roads,” he said.

NAN reports that August meeting is an annual special community meeting attended by women in the South-East in their large number to deliberate on the socioeconomic welfare and growth of their various communities. (NAN)

KN