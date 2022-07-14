EDO State Gender-based Violence Management Committee has presented consignment of books on “ Standard Operating Procedure to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro .

This is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu in Benin

According to Iwegbu, the committee is led by Mrs Irenose Ihensekhien, a Director in the Ministry of Social welfare and Gender issues.

She said during the visit Mrs Ihensekhie handed over to the CP consignment of the books and “Gender-Based Violence Training Manual“ for use of Officers and men of the Command.

Ihensekhie also briefed the CP on the Governor’s Wife, Mrs Betsy Obaseki’s organised training for security agencies and social workers on investigation and standard operating procedure on Gender-based violence issues.

The books are meant to be distributed to Police Divisional Headquarters, Area Commands and formations in the Command Headquarters, for effective use in training personnel on investigations of Gender-based violence.

Iwegbu said the CP while receiving the books, assured the representative of the governor’s wife of the effective use of the books by the officers and men.

He added that Mrs Obaseki’s gesture was borne out of hard work and love for the people of Edo. (NAN)

