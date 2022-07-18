German govt to present ‘protective umbrella’ climate plan

THE German government will present its concept for a so-called global protective umbrella against climate risks at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue taking place in Berlin on Monday, according to the German Development Ministry.

A senior ministry official, Jochen Flasbarth said the plan aimed to strengthen and develop the global architecture of climate risk financing and insurance for the most vulnerable people and countries.

“It is no longer a question of whether climate damage will occur, but only how often, how severe and how expensive it will be and above all, who will be particularly affected,’’ the ministry said.

“We must recognise that there is climate damage and that the most vulnerable countries, in particular, need our solidarity to deal with it,’’ he added. (dpa/NAN)

C.E