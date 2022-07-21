German police probe date rape drug at SPD party

GERMAN police have launched an investigation into the use of a date rape drug at a summer party organised by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) two weeks ago.

Police in the German capital told dpa on Thursday that they were looking into seven cases of dangerous bodily harm.

A total of 14 people reported feeling unwell and experiencing memory lapses after the event, hosted by the SPD’s parliamentary group on July 6.

Some of the cases could not be substantiated, however, police said.

Investigators are analyzing photo and video material and questioning those affected, as well as other guests and employees.

So far, the investigation had been directed against one unidentified person, according to the police.

A 21-year-old suspected victim filed a police report after the event and was examined in hospital.

However, she had been experiencing nausea, dizziness and memory loss.

She did not consume alcohol during the event.

Meanwhile,various types of drugs including ketamine, an anaesthetic from veterinary medicine, and GHB (gamma hydroxybutyric acid), were used as date rape drugs.

Perpetrators secretly poured the substances into their victims’ drinks to render them defenseless against assault. (dpa/NAN)

KN