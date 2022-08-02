German rail operator to grant energy-saving bonus to employees

GERMAN rail operator Deutsche Bahn wants to motivate its employees to save energy at the workplace with a one-off bonus of at least 100 euros (102 U.S. dollars).

“We want all 200,000 employees in Germany to become active, to pull all the smaller and larger levers in order to end up with a significant amount of savings,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Martin Seiler in Berlin on Tuesday.

Seiler said it was about issues such as lighting, heating, the use of air-conditioning, refuelling, or maybe using the stairs instead of the lift.

If the company reached an unspecified energy-saving target, the bonus could be increased to 150 euros for all employees.

Seiler said other measures with which the company wanted to save energy included the replacement of fossil heating systems with alternative heating systems and the removal of the exterior lighting of its headquarters.

With an annual consumption of around 10 terawatt hours, the railway is the largest electricity consumer in Germany.

According to its latest annual report, natural gas accounted for more than six per cent of the electricity mix last year.

More than 20 per cent was generated from lignite and hard coal and the share of renewable energies was around 62 per cent. (dpa/NAN)

C.E