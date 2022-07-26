Goje distributes N300million worth fertilizer to Gombe farmers

SENATOR Muhammad Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, on Monday, flagged off the distribution of 20 trucks, containing 12, 000 bags of NPK fertilizer to people of his constituency.

The senator said that the fertilizers were given out free of charge to the beneficiaries, irrespective of party affiliation.

Goje, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, said the beneficiaries include emirs, district heads, village heads, ward heads, women and youth groups, as well as farmers from across Akko and Yamaltu/Deba LGAs of the Gombe central zone.

He explained that five emirs of Akko, Deba, Gona, Pindiga, and Yamaltu would receive five bags each while the 74 district heads in the zone would receive three bags, and each of the 254 village heads would get two bags each.

Goje added that the 2, 458 ward heads from the senatorial district would be given one bag, while 10 bags would be distributed to each of the 874 polling units in Akko and Yamaltu/Deba LGAs.

-Daily Trust

KN