Gombe gov. mourns pilgrims official

GOV. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed grief over the demise of Malam Abdulrahamman Maigona, a member of state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

This is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Ismail Misili, the Director, Press Affairs, Government House, in Gombe.

’’We have received with sadness, the news of the death of an Islamic scholar and member of Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Abdul-rahman Maigona,’’ he said.

He said the deceased died early hours of Thursday during a brief illness in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where he went for pilgrimage.

The governor, who expressed profound grief over the cleric’s demise, described the late Chief Imam of Izala mosque number 8 as a great scholar.

According to him, the decessed lived a simple life and spent greater part of his life propagating Islamic ideals and guiding people in the service of Almighty Allah and the path of prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He described his death as a huge loss, not only to the deceased’s immediate family, but the entire state and the nation.

The governor extended the condolences of the government and people of the state to the bereaved family, his associates, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami.

Also the management and staff of Gombe State University where the deceased served as a lecturer at the Department of Islamic Studies as well as the entire Muslim faithful in the state.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus. (NAN)

C.E