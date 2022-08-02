Gov. Bello approves new appointments in SUBEB, SDGs

GOV Abubakar Bello of Niger has approved the appointment of Alhaji Saidu Ibrahim (Mainan Kontagora) as the new Executive Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, on July 30 suspended Dr Idaho Adamu, the SUBEB chairman over alleged anomalies in the operations of the board and sacked the Director General of SDGs in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Arab.

A statement on Monday by Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG) disclosed that the appointment of Ibrahim was based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity and outstanding record of decades of experience.

The SSG reminded the new SUBEB chairman to align himself with the policy direction of the present administration.

He urged the new chairman to pursue the reinvigoration of the board within the context of the government’s drive to enhance basic education in the state.

Matane urged the new SUBEB boss to bring his knowledge, skills, and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The governor congratulated the new SUBEB boss on his appointment and wished him success and God’s guidance in the performance of the duties of his office.

Similarly, Bello approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Bashar Harka as the new Director-General, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

His appointment followed the removal of Abdullahi Baba Arah by the state governor.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane in a statement said Harka’s appointment was based on merit.

The governor has also directed the immediate termination of the appointment of the suspended chairman of SUBEB, Dr Isah Adamu.

Abdullahi Arah of SDGs was removed to facilitate accelerated implementation of the reforms being initiated by the government towards attainment of the SDGs. (NAN)

A.I