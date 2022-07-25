GOV. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has congratulated Tobi Amusan for winning the Women’s 100m hurdle gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022, setting a new World Record.

Bello’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed on Monday.

The governor, who noted that Amusan had made the nation proud, said her excellent display had united the nation, bringing joy and excitement, with the country’s national anthem brought to the limelight on an international podium.

“Amusan’s triumph will be an unforgettable memory and her tears of joy, represented hope, belief and faith in oneself and one’s nation despite facing daunting challenges both individually and as a nation.

“There is also need to further encourage the nation’s sporting heroes, across all levels who not only adorn our colours at every competitive stage but also go through several hurdles, rigorous training and challenges to ensure that the nation’s flag is raised in pride and honour.

“Tobi Amusan stands tall as a motivation to many young Nigerians, to believe in themselves, pursue their God-given purpose, work hard, render their good service to their nation and have their names written in gold,” Bello said.(NAN)

A.I