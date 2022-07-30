Gov El-Rufai reiterates support for robust action against  terrorists

GOV. Nasir El-rufai of kaduna State has advocated for a robust action against terrorists that are menacing people, including bombardments of their locations.

This is contained in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communications and made available to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

According to him, Nasir El-Rufai hosted a live media programme in Hausa on Wednesday when he responded to questions related to the deteriorating security situation of the country.

His response included a reminder that he had, for at least five years, advocated for robust action against the terrorists.

The governor disclosed that he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the gravity of the security situation and informed him that the terrorists had made threats to abduct the President and himself.

The statement said, as a digitally-active governor with a significant presence in the social media, he was the first to draw the attention of Mr. President to the viral video making the rounds that day.

“It is incumbent on him to share information with the President, without prejudice to any security or media reports that the President may receive from any other sources. The President had not seen the viral video at the point in time.

He said the storylines by a section of the media that this amounted to a failure by the security agencies to brief Mr. President was not what the governor expressly said in the Hausa language interview.

“At all times, it is important that the media exercises restraint and ensures contextual accuracy in reporting, and avoids issues that may arise from or be lost in translation.”

According to him, media must not by acts of commission or omission, glorify the terrorists or demonise officials charged with the duty to contain and destroy them.

” Nigeria’s security challenges should neither be politicised nor deployed to mislead our people,” he said.(NAN)

KN