Gov. Soludo tasks journalists on healthy lifestyles

ANAMBRA governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has charged media practitioners to embrace quality healthcare as they discharged their functions as the watchdog of the society.

Addressing the 2022 Health Week of the Anambra council of the NUJ in Awka, Soludo noted that only a healthy workforce could contribute to the growth and development of the state.

“Gathering and processing news and disseminating same is energy sapping; journalists are always busy, so they need to always check their health status,’’ the governor also noted.

His message was delivered by his representative, Chief Paul Nwosu, Anambra Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.

In a lecture delivered at the function, Chief Medical Director, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, Dr Joe Akabuike emphasised the need for regular check of blood pressure.

He encouraged journalists to engage in regular physical exercises, meditation on pleasurable stories; proper medication and relaxation amongst other healthy behaviours.

Akabuike identified stress, smoking, alcohol consumption and genetic factors as major causes of high blood pressure.

His lecture was entitled: “High Blood Pressure: Causes and Management.’’

In another presentation, Dr Kenneth Nwokolo, the Infection Prevention and Control Focal Person at the National Centre for Disease Control in Anambra also advised journalists to maintain healthy lifestyles.

He stressed that journalists should watch their feeding habits and avoid activities that took tolls on their health.

“The idea to work round-the-clock and sleep less everyday needs to be reviewed as loss of sleep is trouble on its own,” he said.

Nwokolo stressed that regular medical check-up should be compulsory in the life of a busy person like a journalist just as sustenance of routine medication is important to secure a healthy living.

In his remarks, NUJ Anambra Council chairman, Dr Emeka Odogwu, said it chose “A healthy journalist: An asset to the nation’’ as the theme for the Week to underscore the importance of a healthy journalist to the state.

He also stressed the need for media practitioners to take good care of their health for better service delivery.

Odogwu commended all the guest speakers and assured the Council of greater performance to serve the nation and the masses better. (NAN)

KN