ABIA Government has said that it only demolished shanties and brothels providing hideouts to criminal elements at Lokpanta Cattle Market on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mr Sopuruchi Bekee, disclosed this in a statement issued in Umuahia and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Bekee stated that the demolition, which was carried out on Saturday, did not affect the market structures but criminal hideouts, within the precincts of the cattle market.

He stated: “Our attention has been drawn to the online videos purporting to be demolished ‘Igbo quarters’ at Lokpanta Cattle Market.

“We wish to state that the demolished areas are shanties and brothels, where criminal elements hide and from where they attack unsuspecting citizens.

“We recently arrested a suspect, who is a member of the gang terrorising travellers in the area.”

The commissioner explained that the demolition was carried out by the State Government in conjunction with security agencies.

According to him, the exercise became necessary, following “verified information that criminals are using the place as launching pad to attack and kidnap travellers.

“Our ongoing security operations within that axis are aimed at rooting out criminal elements.

“And no stone will be left unturned until our aim is achieved,” he further stated.

He thanked the residents of the area for their support in providing the information needed to tackle violent crime, including armed robbery and kidnapping, in the area.

“We wish to assure the citizenry that, in no time, we will totally dominate the area to ensure security of lives and property,” Bekee added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been increasing cases of kidnapping of unsuspecting travellers for ransom by bandits on the highway.

One of such incidents was the May 29 abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Samuel Uche, along with three other clergymen, by gunmen.

The Church was reported to have paid N100 million ransom to the bandits to secure the release of the clerics. (NAN)

