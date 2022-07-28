Grassroots information crucial for tackling insecurity – NGO

The President of the Top Notch Vibrant Men Association (TNVMA) with executive members.

TOP Notch Vibrant Men Association (TNVMA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), says the rising spate of insecurity in the country can be tackled with information available at the community level.

The President of the association, Mr Segun Oruma, said this during a sensitisation programme on sanitation and security on Thursday in Abuja.

The theme of the event is “Environmental Sanitation and Neighbourhood Safety Tips Awareness.

Oruma said that insecurity in Nigeria was something that had been happening for a while, adding that the government was, however, trying their best to proffer solutions.

He said that there was need for teamwork such that people within the community and society could give relevant information to the security agencies.

This, he said could be about whatever that was disturbing them so that they could key in with the security agencies to see how solutions could be proffered to fight insecurity of the country.

Oruma said that the association was partnering the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Federal Housing Authority among others.

He said that the partnership would go a long way in solving immediate community problems.

He encouraged the public to give useful information to the security agencies especially when there were unusual occurrences.

“The issue of insecurity in Nigeria today is not only the work of government and security agencies but as individuals, we should all be doing the work, by providing intelligent information’’, he said.

Oruma stressed that with the present situation in the country, there was no doubt also that Nigerians needed private security to ensure safety at all cost.

“In a situation like this, for us to proffer solution, it must be a team work with everybody.

“People need to also know that in their community, they need to be conscious, they need to probably organise private security because Police and other sister agencies cannot go everywhere to cover everywhere.

“But with people like vigilantes and other private security outfits, they can as well work in synergy with other security agencies to proffer solutions to insecurity in Nigeria.

“This is why we are here today so that we can really educate people on the way forward and what they should know so that everyone can as well prepare’’, he said.

Earlier, Mr Blessing Oyesefo, executive member of TNVMA, said the association was looking for a way on how the locals would cooperate with the police to give the necessary intelligence to have a safe place.

Oyefeso said the association was bringing people together to understand the significance of cooperating as a neighbourhood to ensure a safe community.

He urged the public to take the health and environmental well being serious as each had positive effect on wealth and health in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association is a social organisation that is dedicated to community development and was established two years ago.

It is a team up of young professionals from different works of life that have one connections and purpose together to see how to give back to society. (NAN)

