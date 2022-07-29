Greek health minister says coronavirus pandemic summer wave ebbing

THE latest wave of the Coronavirus pandemic that hit Greece at the start of the summer season has passed its peak and is now in decline.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris told television broadcaster Skai on Friday that “it does not make any sense

to introduce measures of any kind at the moment.”

The minister’s comments came as incidence rates remained high.

Wearing a mask continued to be mandatory in Greek hospitals and doctors’ surgeries, as well as on

public transport, including interior space on ferries.

But the public can now move around outdoors and indoors without masks as the tourist season

reaches its high point. (dpa/NAN)

KN