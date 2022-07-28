Groovy, Beauty still a thing￼

BBNAIJA level two housemates Groovy and Beauty have shown viewers that they are still a thing.

This is coming despite Groovy refusing to kiss Beauty a few days ago when she made the move.

This has not deterred the pair from being around and in each other’s company.

The two seem to be honest about taking it one day after the other.

However, there was almost a roadblock with the pair as Amaka revealed (playfully) to Pharmsavi that she had planned to scatter the union until Beauty showed up in lingerie.

Pharmsavi couldn’t believe his ears and laughed to his heart’s content at Amaka’s funny revelation.

-The nation

KN