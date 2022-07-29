Group remodels classrooms in Jos

A group — Better Class Environment (BCE) — has remodelled a block of three classrooms at RCM Primary School, Giring, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

The classrooms were inaugurated by Prof. Mathew Sule, the Chairman, Plateau Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Friday in Jos.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Sandra Adik, the Team Lead of the group, said that the initiative was born out of their deep passion toward the growth of education in the society.

Adik attributed the feat to the sacrifice, dedication and commitment of young people, adding that it’s part of their contribution toward the development of education.

‘“What you are witnessing today is the passion, commitment and sacrifice of young people who pulled their personal resources to carry out this work.

“Our aim is to support the growth of education in our communities, particularly by providing environment conducive for effective teaching and learning,” he said.

Adik thanked her colleagues for committing their energies and personal resources, and those who made donations toward the actualisation of the project.

Inaugurating the project, Sule, commended BCE for the intervention, adding that a good classroom improves teaching and learning.

Sule added that the initiative would go a long way in complementing government’s efforts in raising the standard and quality of education in the state.

“This is very good model for us in goverment to emulate because it will definitely improve teaching and learning in our schools.

“With a good learning environment, the pupils will learn under an atmosphere of facilitation.

“The richness of a classroom goes a long way to say of how fast a student will learn.

“So, this initiative is a milestone in the history of making education better in our dear state,” he said.

Sule advised teachers to look inward and make their classrooms an ideal one; one that will ease teaching and learning.

The SUBEB boss promised to partner with the group to ensure that initiative is spread across schools in the 17 local government areas of the state.

He said that government was committed toward making education accessible for every Plateau child.

Earlier, Mr Patrick Pam, the Head Teacher of the school, thanked the group for choosing the school for its pilot scheme.(NAN)

