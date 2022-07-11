Group task Anambra govt. on prompt refuse evacuation

Hits: 5

THE Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) on Monday in Onitsha tasked Anambra government on prompt evacuation of heaps of refuse from all the dump sites across the state.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the CLO Chairman, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, and the Secretary, Mr Chidi Mbah, and made available to newsmen in Onitsha.

The group urged the governor to intervene and avert the health hazards and epidemic spread looming in Onitsha and its environs.

“We urge Gov. Charles Soludo to expedite actions toward evacuation and clearing of the refuse dump sites in various parts of the state.

“Clearing of waste bins and refuse is inevitable and ineluctable to avoid flooding, health hazards, erosion, obstruction, destruction of roads, blockage of drainage channels and roads due to torrential downpour currently at its peak.”

The group made observation on ongoing Onitsha clean up and Urban Renewal Initiative and level of compliance of the governor’s directive for demolition of illegal structures on the drainage systems.

“We commend the political will and relentless efforts of Soludo to ensure safe, secured, clean and habitable homeland.

“Notwithstanding, there are still refuse dump sites in various parts of the state that need immediate evacuation as they constitute a threat to lives and health of the citizenry,’’ the statement said. (NAN)

KN