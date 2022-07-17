Gunmen abduct NDDC official in Imo, demand N10m ransom

GUNMEN suspected to be kidnappers have abducted an official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Imo State, Channels Television has learned.

The victim, Kingsley Okorafor, was abducted from his residence at Umuadara Umulogho Autonomous community in Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

Sources in the area explained that the incident which happened in the early hours of Saturday caused panic within the community.

They added that the NDDC official was trailed from a burial which he attended and, on his way back to his house, he was abducted while his car was left behind.

The traditional ruler of the community, Patrick Uwalaka, confirmed the incident to Channels Television’s correspondent in a telephone conversation, although the police authorities in Imo have yet to make any comment regarding the abduction.

Uwalaka stated that the appropriate authorities have been notified about the abduction and urged the security operatives to do everything possible to rescue the victim.

Elsewhere, a source within the family who pleaded anonymity confirmed that the abductors have established contacts with the family.

According to him, the assailants demanded a sum of N10 million as ransom before their victim would be released from captivity.

