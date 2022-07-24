Gunmen abduct owner of Titilayo Hospital in Oyo

SUSPECTED gunmen have abducted the owner of a private clinic, Titilayo Hospital in Gbede, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered on Saturday that the man, simply identified as “Baba Rasheed” , who owns and operates a private clinic, Titilade Hospital, Gbede in Surulere Local Government area, was kidnapped around 9.00 p.m on Friday.

A source, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the man was abducted on Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road.

According to the source, the matter had been reported at the Igbon Police Divisional Headquarters.

Confirming the incident, SP Adewale Osifeso, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, said that investigation was already in progress about the incident.

When contacted for reactions on the matter, Dr Ayotunde Fasunla, the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Oyo State, condemned the heinous act of the suspected gunmen.

Fasunla said that the victim was not a medical doctor, but only own and operates a private medical facility at the boundary between Oyo State and Kwara.

“Preliminary and reliable information at my disposal revealed that the man is popularly known as ‘Baba Rasheed’.

“He is not a Medical Doctor, but a quack who operates a private facility in Gbede (boundary between Oyo and Kwara State) with high patronage from unsuspecting citizens in the area.

“Information also has it that he was picked up from his facility last night.

“NMA Oyo condemns the kidnapping and prays for his quick and safe release,” Fasunla said. (NAN)