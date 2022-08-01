Hajj 2022: Third batch of Oyo Pilgrims returns home

THE third batch of 338 Oyo pilgrims who partook in this year’s Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia have safely arrived in Lagos.

The pilgrims, who left Nigeria on Saturday, July 2, 2022 arrived at exactly 11: 20 a.m today, July 31, 2022 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The visibly excited pilgrims were welcomed back to the country by some members of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim Wing and were ushered into waiting buses back to the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim) to meet their friends and families.

Addressing the media, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun as well as his colleague in Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde thanked the Oyo State government for its unflinching support in making this year’s Hajj a success.

On behalf of the pilgrims, they thanked Almighty Allah for His mercy throughout the spiritual exercise.

“We enjoyed immeasurable support from the State Government and we are grateful to our Principal, Governor Seyi Makinde for this,” they said.

Olatubosun also commended efforts of the Chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, Prof. Sayed Malik as well as the Oyo state delegation’s leader, Senator Monsurat Sumonu for the success recorded, while state pilgrims were appreciated for making the state proud by adhering strictly to every protocol in Saudi Arabia.

“This largely contributed to the success of the pilgrimage, as no crime or any casualty was recorded”, he added.

Recall that a total number of Six hundred and Fifty-five Pilgrims, including officials were airlifted by Oyo State Government for the spiritual exercise in four batches.

Among the state delegation for this year’s Hajj exercise who were on this batch include: Wasiu Olatubosun; Prof Musibau Babatunde, the special assistant to the governor on Islamic Matters, Imam Abdul Rasheed Abdul Azeez and state pilgrims welfare board, Muslim wing officials.

With the third batch, the total number of pilgrims who have returned from the holy land is Five hundred and Eighty-six, while others are expected to be back later this week.

