Handball: Nigeria loses first match against Tunisia 18-30

Hits: 5

THE Nigeria Senior Handball Men’s Team, on Monday lost their first match against Tunisia 18-30 in the ongoing 2022 Africa Men Handball Senior Championship in Egypt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria team also known as the Golden Arrows, fought hard in the first half, but lost with one point difference 13-14.

Nigeria dropped the magic of the first half and made several mistakes and turnovers in the second half which allowed the Tunisians to punish them with an emphatic 30-18 victory.

The Head Coach of the team Rafiu Salami said his team didn’t take their chances and allowed incessant turnovers which made the Tunisians to be ahead in large period of the match.

“We had a game plan and they adhered to it and that was why we played well in the first half.

“But in the second half, we were too eager to score which caused the turnovers and then we were too scared to play because we were playing to concede goals instead of playing to win,” Coach Salami said

The coach said the team would do better against Cape Verde as this was the first top side they would play aside the Abuja based clubs.

“All hope is not lost as I believe we will do better against Cape Verde who by the way are a very good side.

”I believe we will come through and do everything possible to win,” he said

NAN reports that Nigeria will play Cape Verde on Tuesday and a victory may be good enough for the Golden Arrows to get into the quarter finals.

Nigeria is classified in group C alongside Tunisia and Cape Verde.

The competition will also serve as African qualifiers tournament for the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship in Poland and Sweden.

The first five countries will represent the continent in the World Cup.

The Golden Arrows finished in the 10th position in the last edition in Tunisia.

The 25th edition of the African Men’s Handball Championship will end in Egypt on July 19. (NAN)

A.I