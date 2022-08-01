HEDA writes ICAN over alleged financial embezzlement by AG

WORRIED like every other Nigerian over the ugly trends surrounding the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in recent time, the Human & Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA Resource Centre, has written to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, to swiftly redeem its image by investigating the alleged corruption case against one of its members, Nwabuoke Anamekwe Chukwunyere.

Recall that Nwabuoke Anamekwe Chukwunyere was appointed as the acting Accountant-General of the Federation, to oversee the management of the Federation’s Accounts in the absence of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on allegation of embezzlement to the tune of over N109 billion.

But barely after one month of his appointment, Chukwunyere was sacked and replaced by the Federal Government of Nigeria on the ground that he is under investigation by the EFCC over corruption and embezzlement allegations during his time as the Director of finance at the Ministry of Defense.

In a letter signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the Civil Society Organization urged ICAN to act pronto since Nwabuoke is a Chartered Accountant, and ‘Fellow’ of the Institute.

“We write on the above subject matter as a leading Anti-Corruption Organization and Non-partisan Human Rights & Development league with the mandate to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, public accountability, transparency and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with International best standards.

“It is noteworthy that Nwabuoke is the third occupier of that exalted office in a row to be investigated and removed from office on corruption allegation, thereby, abusing the trust placed on him by the good people of Nigeria and the government. Hence, contravening the Professional Code of Conduct and Guide for members of the institute.

“By virtue of paragraph 12.0 of the Code of Conduct, a Chartered Accountant is required at all time to comply with the Fundamental Principles of the Institute. These fundamental principles are: integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behavior.

“It is apparent Nwabuoke has breached all the above stated fundamental principles and ethical standard of the Institute by the allegations of corruption, embezzlement and stealing public funds, resulting in his investigation by the EFCC and consequential removal as the acting Accountant-General of the Federation.

“We therefore kindly call on the institute to refer our complaint to the Accountants’ Disciplinary Tribunal for proper investigation and maximum sanctions imposed on Nwabuoke Anamekwe Chukwunyere so as to deter other members of the noble profession and the Institute from subjecting the profession to disrepute and further embarrassing the Institute and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” HEDA said.

Suraju added that HEDA would not relent in its efforts to promote sound corporate governance, transparent administration, prudent management of public resources and justice for all line with its mandate, any time any day.

