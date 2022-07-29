Hepatitis: Address low coverage of testing to achieve global elimination –NGO advises

Some dignitaries during a medical outreach by Aidez Small Project International on Hepatitis diseases in Jikoko community, Mpape, Abuja.

AIDEZ Small Project International (ASPI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has identified low coverage of testing and treatment as gaps that must be addressed to achieve the Hepatitis Global Elimination Goal by 2030.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of ASPI, Mr Moses Owharo, made the assertion on Wednesday in Abuja during a sensitisation/medical outreach on Hepatitis diseases in Jikoko community, Mpape, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach was organised to commemorate the 2022 United Nations World Hepatitis Day usually celebrated on July 28.

Owharo said that Nigeria Government developed the National Health Promotion Policy (NHPP) in 2006, and that with this policy we must strengthen the health promotion capacity to make the country healthy.

He said the government must strengthen the health promotion capacity of the national health system to deliver healthcare that is promotive, protective, preventive, restorative and rehabilitative to every citizen of the country.

The CEO disclosed that the National Health Policy (NHP) recognised that Nigeria was saddled with an unbearable burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

According to him, there is no attention to key social determinants of health, coupled with issues such as low levels of health, poor sanitation and inadequate health facilities to care for the masses.

“World Hepatitis Day is an opportunity to step up national and international efforts on hepatitis, encourage actions and engagement by individuals, partners and the public.

“There is need to highlight a greater global response as outlined in the World Health Organisation (WHO) global hepatitis report of 2017,” Owharo stressed.

Cross section of the beneficiary of the medical outreach in Jikoko Community in Mpape, Abuja

Dr Akudo Ikpeazu of the National AIDs STIs and Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, took the people through what hepatitis diseases was all about.

Represented by Mr Samson Omoighe of the same department, Ikpeazu advised people to always give their health adequate attention to reduce viral hepatitis diseases.

He disclosed that while there was cure for viral hepatitis, hepatitis B had yet to get cure; however, there was a vaccine to manage it.

Ikpeazu advised people to ensure they always had protected sex as hepatitis could be transmitted through blood contact with anyone who had the disease.

The Executive Director, Professionals for Humanity (PROFOH), Dr Kama Gbemutor, called on pregnant women to know their status before birth in order not to transmit hepatitis diseases to their unborn baby.

Represented by Dr Victor Amedu, Gbemutor advised women to vaccinate their new born baby within 24 hours of birth to guide against hepatitis.

According to him, every human being must avoid excess drug intake in order not to cause hepatitis for themselves, and that they must take drugs base on doctors proscription.

Meanwhile, the leader of the community, Chief Halilu Luko Jikoko, appreciated the visiting team of medical doctors for the medical outreach and for offering screening on hepatitis to the people.

The Chief also appreciated the NGO, the facilitator of the programme, for making routine drugs available to the people. (NAN)

C.E