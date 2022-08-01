Herbalist ‘rapes’ Ogun woman during consultation

OPERATIVES of the Ogun Police Command have arrested a herbalist, Samson Ogundele, for allegedly raping a young girl during a “spiritual consultation” at his residence.

The suspect, who is a resident of Refurefu area of Oja Odan in Yewa North LGA, was arrested following a report lodged by the victim at Oja Odan divisional headquarters.

The police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday told newsmen in Abeokuta that the victim, a hairdressing apprentice, told the police she consulted the herbalist over the sum of N100,000 which went missing at the shop.

According to him, all the nine apprentices in the shop were taken to the herbalist for consultation on who stole the money.

Oyeyemi while quoting the complainant, said, “On getting to the herbalist, he started calling them into a room one after the other after collecting N700 from them.

“The complainant stated further that the first and second persons entered and came out, and when it was her turn, she entered and the herbalist tried to rape her.”

The police spokesman said following her complaint, the DPO of Oja Odan division, CSP Gabriel Ikechukwu, ordered his detectives to immediately arrest the suspect.

“It was while interrogating him that one of the girls, who is 17 years old, confessed that the herbalist had already had carnal knowledge of her when she met him at the consulting room.

“She stated further that the herbalist threatened that she would die if she informed anybody.

“The victim was immediately taken to the General Hospital Oja Odan where the doctor on duty confirmed that she had been defiled,” he said.

The police spokesman said the herbalist “confessed to the commission of the crime.”

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, as having directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

-Daily Trust

KN