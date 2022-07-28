Hermes, Allysyn profess mutual fondness￼

BBNAIJA Level one housemates Hermes and Allysyn have admitted to liking each other barely four days into the game.

The two housemates admitted to being fond of one other despite their differences.

In a bedroom conversation, Allysyn said she liked Hermes because he is intelligent and though they have a lot of differences, they also have a few similarities.

The bald level one housemate said she would get to know Hermes even though she was emotionally unavailable at the moment.

Hermes informed her about being polymous and she asked him if he wanted to have three girlfriends.

Hermes refused to make any promises saying he sees Allysn as a ‘free spirit,’ and to him, love means “giving and making an effort to another human’s effort.”

-The Nation

KN