Hijrah: Kwara Speaker greets Muslims, solicits more prayers for Nigeria

THE Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Salihu, has felicitated with the Muslim community on the commencement of the new Islamic year, 1444 AH.

Salihu, in his congratulatory message on Friday in Ilorin through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Shehu Yusuf, called on the muslim faithful to intensify prayers for Nigeria to surmount all her challenges.

The speaker charged Muslims to reflect on the essence of Hijrah and imbibe the lessons of perseverance, tolerance, steadfastness, piety and amity inherent in the season.

He also called for continuous support and prayers from Muslims and Nigerians generally for the nation and her leaders, so that all her challenges could be conquered and her unity preserved.

“I congratulate my brothers and sisters in Islam and indeed the Muslim community for witnessing 1st Muharram, 1444 AH.

”It is my prayer that we will mark many of it on this planet earth.

”It is important for us all to have a deep reflection on the lessons and essence of Hijrah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad SAW, which is primarily to avert war, maintain and preserve peaceful coexistence among mankind of different religions,” Salihu said.

He further implored the muslim faithful and other Nigerians to focus and practice the teachings of Hijrah that also revolved around tolerance and perseverance as well as fear of God to promote the unity of the country.

”We should also continue to support and pray for Nigeria and her leaders for Allah’s divine wisdom and the wherewithal needed to tackle challenges of security, economy and others bedevilling us.

“On behalf of the 9th Kwara House of Assembly, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters happy Hijrah,” the speaker stated. (NAN)

