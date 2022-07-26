Housewife docked for allegedly beating up debtor

A 32-year-old housewife, Veronice Bawa, was on Tuesday docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up her debtor.

Bawa, who resides in Karji in Kaduna is charged with assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Ms Caroline Stephen, the complainant reported the matter at the Karji Police Station on July 20.

He said that the complainant sometime in April, borrowed N50,000 from the defendant who promised to pay back in two weeks time but did not.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant after several attempts to get her money back failed, she went to the complainant’s house and beat her to a pulp.

Leo noted that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 243 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of meanns and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 26, for hearing.(NAN)

A.I