Human trafficking NGO takes sensitisation to motorpark

AN NGO, Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), on Sunday, has taken sensitisation on dangers associated with human trafficking to motorpark and school in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking after leading some stakeholders to Unity College, Birnin Kebbi and Haliru Abdu Motorpark, the Coordinator of NACTAL in Kebbi State, Alhaji Kabiru Musa told Journalists that the work was part of three-day line-up activities to commommerate the 2022 International Day against trafficking in persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was organised by NACTAL in collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

NAN also reports that this year’s theme “Use and Abuse of Technology” is coined to awaken young people to be cautious while using modern technology.

Musa said the exercise was meant to sensitise people especially young girls on dangers of human trafficking in order not to fall victims of the menace.

“The aim of this programme is to educate young girls about trafficking to make them aware of the menace so as to prevent themselves from falling victims of this bad development,” he said.

The Coordinator appealed to drivers to cooperate with NAPTIP towards tackling the menace for the good of the society and the nation at large.

In his remarks, a representative from NAPTIP office, Sokoto zone, Malam Rilwan Muhammad, described trafficking in persons as the most dangerous after drug trafficking.

He advised the youth to be very careful while using their social media platforms.

A cross section of students who spoke to Journalists commended the NGO for taking what they described a vital exercise to the doorsteps of the students and urged them to sustain the tempo.

On his part, the Chairman, Haliru Abdu Stadium Motorpark, Malam Sanusi Abubakar, assured the NGO of their readiness to support and cooperate with the NGO and NAPTIP to achieve the desired goals and objectives. (NAN)

