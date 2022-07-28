HYPPADEC to spend N900m on Bussa waterworks — official 

Managing Director of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission Abubakar Yelwa says the commission is spending more than N900 million to rehabilitate and expand the New Bussa waterworks for easy access to potable water in the area.

Yelwa spoke at New Bussa site of the projects on Thursday as indicated in a statement issued by Mr Nura Wakili, the Public Affairs Officer in Minna.

The statement said that Yelwa led a team of professionals from the commission along with the state Ministry of Water Resources officials to the New Bussa waterworks site for inspection.

It said that Yelwa explained that the project would address the growing challenge of acute water shortage in New Bussa and its environs.

“We are partnering with Niger government to rehabilitate and expand New Bussa waterworks to ease access to potable water in the areas.

“New Bussa is one of the largest communities resettled for the construction of Kainji Dam and HYPPADEC is now coming in to fulfil one of the promises made by Kainji Dam Authority to the affected communities,” it quoted him as saying.

Yelwa commends the state government for its commitment and assuring the residents that the project will be commissioned in December, according to the statement.

“The project covers rehabilitation of treatment plant, distribution pipelines, reservoir, office and duty staff quarters.

“It also includes expansion of reticulation and provision of more booster stations, among others,” it said.

The statement said that Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, Commissioner for Water Resources, expressed appreciation to HYPPADEC for what he described as a major intervention aimed at improving access to clean water in the state.

It said further that the commissioner promised robust framework that would ensure sustainability of the intervention.

According to the statement, the General Manager, Niger State Water and Sewage Corporation, Mr Hassan Chado, expresses happiness as the project is coming when the state waterboard is undergoing transformation.

It also said that the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Dan-toro, who received the team in his palace, lauded HYPPADEC for its intervention in the affected communities.

It quoted him as saying that water shortage had “been a serious source of concern in the community due to the inefficiency of New Bussa water scheme”.(NAN)

