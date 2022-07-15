I married who I wasn’t supposed to marry, says Kas Beats￼

SINGERr and evangelist, Kas Shobayo aka Kas Beats, has revealed how he ended up being divorced with three kids in his custody.

The ‘Fimile’ singer made the disclosure on a recent Instagram live.

Kas Beats, who spoke on his marital status and his responsibilities as a father of three boys aged 12, 9, and 6 years respectively, said , “I married who I wasn’t supposed to marry, but I did my part as a man is supposed to do that’s why the kids are with me. I did my part as a man you know, a man that doesn’t take care of his family can never be a real man. I cook for them and I take care of them.”

The hitmaker, who is currently self-employed and now based in North London, noted that though he is retired from having kids, he might still give love and marriage a second shot if he finds the right person.

“I am retired from having kids, but if I marry a woman who wants kids, I will come out of retirement,” he added.

Kas Beats came to limelight after the release of his hit single ‘Wind for me.’ He went on to release a national anthem, ‘Fimile’ in 2010, selling over 1.2 million copies in Nigeria the first week.

-The Nation

KN