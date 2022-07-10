I shared N30m to constituents as business support – Lawmaker 

Hits: 7

REP- Ibadan South-West/North-West) said he shared N30 million to his constituents as support for their businesses and Sallah celebration.

He told newsmen in Ibadan, that no fewer than 2,000 of them benefited from the financial support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cash gift was part of the lawmaker’s annual empowerment which coincided with the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Olajide, popularly known as ‘Odidiomo’, had distributed N50,000, N25,000 and N15,000 to different categories of beneficiaries who identified themselves with their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

He said he had empowered constituents with various programmes that could lift them out of poverty within the last three years of his service at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker listed some programmes to include training in fishery; poultry farming, animal husbandry, tie and dye, paint production and ICT.

Olajide said he had provided start-up capital for traders, artisans and bursary for indigent but brilliant students.

According to him, “I have constructed classrooms, dug boreholes, erected maternity centres. Now is the time for more financial support through deliberate cash awards to our people.”

The lawmaker assured the constituents that he would always do their bidding for as long as he remained their representative.

In their separate remarks, some notable party chieftains, including the beneficiaries, commended Olajide for his usual support to them.

They described the lawmaker as a “miracle worker” whose philanthropic activities knew no bounds.

The leaders urged the constituents to ensure re-election of the lawmaker for more dividends of democracy to go round the two council areas.

“This is a deliberate act of benevolence from Rep. Stanley Olajide to allow us celebrate in good financial standing,” they said. (NAN)

A.I.