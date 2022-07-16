I want to collaborate with Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido – Omeyo￼

TALENTED Nigerian singer, Oluwafemi Avwerosuoghene Oboro aka Omeyo has explained why he intends to collaborate with Wande coal, Burna boy, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, and Don Jazzy.

The versatile music act, who is currently managed by Banger Tunes in partnership with the Never Sleep Record label, opened up in a recent interview where he also explained what makes him passionate about music.

“I have a lot of artists that I would love to collaborate with but if I’m going to start I would say Wande coal, Burna boy, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Don Jazzy, and a lot more,” he said.

Omeyo, who hails from Delta State but was born in Idi-ogba Ilaje local government area, Ondo State, and later grew up in a ghetto in Warri, also revealed that he used to play musical instruments in church.

“ Yes. I used to play drum in The Holy Messiah Church, Cherubim and Seraphim,’’ the Afrobeat singer said.

Omeyo also talked about other established musicians who he also made him plunge headlong into the murky waters of the Nigerian music industry.

“Well from when I started this music thing, The Junglist, precisely Oritse Femi inspired me, but 2Face Idibia, Wande Coal, and Brymo have been my favourites so I will surely put them first, I also admire the likes of Dbanj, 9ice, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and much more numerous to mention. they put in a lot of work and have taken Nigerian music to the next level.

He also explained how he came about his stage name saying, ‘‘My stage name is Omeyo and I was composing a song when I got the inspiration of the name Omeyo. I can’t tell if someone or something inspired me I just got the name and I liked it.”

