Illegal but rampant: The scourge of unsafe abortion

AN unsafe abortion is the termination of an unwanted pregnancy by people lacking the necessary skills, or in an environment lacking minimal medical standards. Every year, worldwide about 42 million women with unintended pregnancies choose abortion, and nearly half of these procedures, 20 million, are unsafe.



Some 68,000 women die of unsafe abortion annually, making it one of the leading causes of maternal mortality (13%). Of the women who survive unsafe abortion, 5 million will suffer long-term health complications. Unsafe abortion is thus a pressing issue, of which 97% takes place in under-developed countries.



According to the World Health Organization, WHO, every 8 minutes, a woman in a developing nation will die of complications arising from an unsafe abortion. 5 million women are hospitalized worldwide each year for treatment of abortion-related complications such as hemorrhage and sepsis, and abortion-related deaths leave 220,000 children motherless. The main causes of death from unsafe abortion are hemorrhage, infection, sepsis, genital trauma, and necrotic bowel, loss of productivity and psychologic damages.

The first strategy for preventing unsafe clandestine abortion is to reduce the incidence of unwanted pregnancy through measures such as post-abortion family planning counseling, health education campaigns and improved access to effective contraception. The society for family health provides a wide range of contraceptives and condoms to ensure prevention of unwanted pregnancy which in most cases trigger the incidence of unsafe abortions.



The second strategy is to reduce abortion-related mortality and morbidity through more effective clinical management of incomplete illegal abortions and formation of women’s solidarity groups aimed at discouraging the practice of self-induced abortion.

