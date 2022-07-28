Imo Govt to spend N349m for construction of modern abattoir – Commissioner

THE Imo Government has approved N348 million for the construction of a modern abattoir facility at Naze near Owerri as part of efforts to ensure hygienic standard for meat consumption.

The state Commissioner for information and strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba, made this known while addressing a news conference after Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Gov. Hope Uzodimma at the Government House, Owerri.

Emelumba said the government was worried by the unhygienic condition of the old Abattoir at Egbu, which had become unfit for slaughtering animals meant for human consumption.

According to him, the abattoir at Egbu will be immediately closed while the butchers will be relocated to the approved site.

He said the state government had therefore, marked the existing abattoir for immediate demolition in a bid to forestall possible outbreak of epidemic.

He said the Council also approved the construction of Ogwogoroanya – Avutu road leading to the home of former governor, late Sam Mbakwe, as a way of honouring him.

“In approving this road, Council noted that late Sam Mbakwe served the state selflessly and by records available to Government, did not steal any money.

“Government is pleased to give him all the honour that he deserves; that is why in addition to renovating his house, the road leading to his home is reconstructed in his name, so that any one passing through the road will remember that this is the road leading to his house,” he said.

He expressed Council’s delight over the flag off of two more signature roads: Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa- Uga and Owerri -Mbaise-Umuahia, which would bring major economic benefits to the state.

The Commissioner announced the donation of N30 million to six Imo indigenes among the Super Falcons, who participated in the just concluded Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

He said the donation followed the Super Falcons’ goal keeper, Miss Chiamaka Nnadozie from Orlu, who visited the governor earlier on Wednesday. (NAN)

C.E