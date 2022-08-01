INDONESIAN President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to increase the country’s corn production amid rising global food prices and to develop new corn fields in the eastern region.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said at a virtual news conference on Monday that the new corn farming projects would be set up in Papua, West Papua, East Nusa Tenggara and Maluku provinces.

“The total area will reach 141,000 hectares, with an additional 86,000 hectares,” he said.

Hartarto added that the increase in corn production will have to be adjusted according to both domestic and global demands.

He emphasised that it is important to increase the average production per hectare from five tonnes to between 10 and 13 tonnes.

So far, Indonesia’s maize production has reached more than 18 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said, adding that the national demand is about 14.7 million tonnes. (Xinhua/NAN)

