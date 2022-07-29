THE United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), has reiterated its commitment to support the Nigerian government to accelerate its industrialisation process.

Mr Jean Bakole, the Regional Director of UNIDO and ECOWAS said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

Bakole, also the representative of both organisations, said that UNIDO had received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to support Nigeria’s initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy and boosting economic growth.

According to him, the request is a demonstration of the commitment of the Nigerian government to boost its economy through the acceleration of the industrial sector.

Bankole said that UNIDO would also support the Public and Private Partnership initiatives of the government to ensure both parties achieved the mandate.

According to him, the public institutions cannot achieve their objectives in accelerating industrialisation programme without partnering with the private sector.

He said that the private sector would on the other hand not get it right in actualising the desired goals without adhering to the regulatory framework provided by the government.

Bakole also said that the regulatory framework and policy of the Nigerian government had created a number of incentives that would guide the private sector in meeting its target.

“The government is focusing on sectors such as the economic sector and UNIDO has key roles to play in supporting the government in achieving its mandates.

“UNIDO activities in the country are quite dynamic and the country has designed a development plan that will begin from 2022- 2026 which highlights on key sectors such as industralisation.

“We are going to give our support in areas such as the agro processing, manufacturing sector, MSMEs, energy, power supply, and environment among orhers,’’ he said.

According to him, it is also imperative to consider a policy and framework that is favourable to all parties in order to achieve the desired goal. (NAN)

