Injured Olympic champion Gardiner out of world athletics championships

OLYMPIC champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas will not defend his 400 metres title at the world athletics championships which begin Friday in Eugene, Oregon in the U.S.

Gardiner disclosed in a post on social media that his absence would be due to injury.

“Instead of putting on my spikes, I’ve been advised to put on a walking boot due to a UTE Tendon Inflammation,” the 26-year-old said.

“Unfortunately, there will be no Eugene ‘22 for me! Devastated by the news, but I’m thankful for all the blessings in my career so far.”

Kenyan marathon Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir is also out of the event with a hip problem.(dpa/NAN)

