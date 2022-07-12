Insecurity: Oyo Govt captures over 5,000 okada riders in database

AS part of efforts to control the activities of the commercial motorcyclists popularly called okada, the Oyo state government on Monday announced that over 5,000 okada riders have been captured in its database.

The Executive Assistant to governor Seyi Makinde on Administration and General Services, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe who made the announcement in Ibadan while featuring on the guest forum of Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists said the state government is worried over the influx of okada riders to the state.

He however said the government is not contemplating banning commercial motorcycles in the state because it remains a means of survival for many households.

“Okada business is a means of livelihood for some people in the state; it will affect them if their operations are stopped out rightly. Any Okada rider who wants to operate in the state should register, anybody who failed to do so shall be sanctioned.

-Daily Trust

KN