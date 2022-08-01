Insecurity: Recruit 5 million policemen, Oluwo tells Buhari

THE Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit five million policemen to fight the insecurity in the country.

Oluwo, in a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Alli Ibrahim, also urged Buhari to turn Nigeria into a police country to strengthen its security.

He also advised the government to develop a digitalized database and means of identification for Nigerians to enable the security agencies to question anyone on Nigeria’s soil without means of identification.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating security in Nigeria, he asked the government to implement policies that would strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

He also stressed the need for the recruitment of more security personnel as well as better funding.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Buhari should consider recruiting about 5 million able men into the Nigerian Police and equally increase the monthly salary of security operatives.

“Nigeria, with not less than 250 million population, is having a police strength of less than 300,000. In addition to that, the government must also improve our database and provide electronic gadgets that’ll assist the police to have access to individual information irrespective of the location.

“Operation-carry-your identification-card must be enforced. With this, criminals and bandits will find it difficult to move around us,” the monarch said.

-Daily Trust

KN