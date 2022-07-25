Menu

Monday, July 25, 2022

Foreign

Institute to facilitate research among young scholars

Institute of Advanced Studies

THE Institute of Advanced Studies (IAS) says its 2022 summer institute programme taking place from July 24 to August 6 is to facilitate and foster innovative research among young scholars in the academy.

In a statement, its convener, Professor Jacob K. Olupona of Harvard University, United States, said during the 6th  Summer  Programme for 2022, the young scholars would be exposed to relevant theoretical and methodological tools in their respective disciplines. “The gathering will allow Fellows to deepen their knowledge and capacities through workshops, lectures, field trips, peer-sharing, and networking sessions.

“They’ll also be trained on how to creatively respond to challenges posed by global needs, issues, and events,” he said.

-Daily Trust

