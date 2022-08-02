International Women’s Day: Breaking stereotype

By Christabel Ejenike

THIS year’s International Women’s Day was in Lagos commemorated with several activities, which included the panel discussion on equal opportunities that should be given to both genders.

Some of the panelists were Samata Gifty Bukari, the Consul General of Ghana, Aina Taiwo, a visual story teller and Claire Nicholas, a historian and was moderated by Maureen Chigbo, editor and publisher of Realnews magazine.

There was also an arts display, which was in honour of the Women’s Day and tagged “Game of confidence”. The display featured young women, who are into boxing, which is a sport that demands confidence and focus. In her explanation, Aina Taiwo said that boxing “requires confidence or you will lose the game even before it starts”. She urged women never to lose their focus and “always put on their cloak of confidence in other not to lose”.

“When a man works hard, it’s normal, but when a woman works hard, she is called an iron lady. When a woman takes on male dominated jobs like mechanic, photography, and so on, she is called a tomboy; women also have the right to desire creativity and this stereotype should be stopped,” Taiwo said.

The moderator of the discussion, Maureen Chigbo, stated that “this is not supposed to be because it is the same blood that flows through the veins of every human”. According to her, this is among the stereotypes that women face and need to be broken.

The moderator also noted that whatever that is being done is not to fight men, but work together to engender better development.

The International Women’s Day is a global event dedicated to the celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The Day is marked annually on 8th March.

First published on – Mar. 10 2022