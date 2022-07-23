THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says it would partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the fight against the distribution and sales of adulterated products.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu state said this in Awka on Saturday.

Anyaso said the leadership of IPMAN in Southeast had met with the Enugu Zonal Office of EFCC with a view to exploring areas of collaboration.

He said such adulterated products were gradually finding their way into filling stations and the association would not allow the unhealthy development to continue.

He said the leadership of IPMAN had zero tolerance for the distribution of illegally refined products because of its sabotage effect on the economy and would work with all relevant agencies including the anti graft agency to combat the crime.

The chairman said apart from marketers’ efforts to make products available at the cheapest prices possible, they would also ensure that customers were protected from the distribution of unwholesome products which would harm their vehicles and machines.

According to him, the distribution and sales of illegally refined products in the country is increasing, maybe due to the artificial scarcity and price hike but as a zone, IPMAN Enugu would guard against that.

“We are seeking collaboration from all stakeholders, specifically we will partner with the EFCC to tackle the menace of extraction, sale and distribution of illegal petroleum products in the zone

“These illegal products are not just sabotaging the national economy, they damage cars and machines with great risk to the health and safety of those who use them.

“We hope that with the support we get from the EFCC, we will be able to achieve this goal,” he said. (NAN)

