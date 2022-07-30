IPMAN urges FG to pay outstanding transport claims to members in Southeast

THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (NAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to pay members in the Southeast N20 billion transportation claims.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, IPMAN Chairman, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) im Awka on Friday.

Anyaso said that non-payment of the money was affecting the businesses of members in the area adversely.

He called on the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to process and pay verified claims of marketers to enable them to remain in business.

According to him, most of the markers have already defaulted in the loan arrangements with the banks while accumulating more claims in an effort to procure products.

“Marketers in the zone are suffering because of the huge transport claims that have not been attended to by NMDPRA for years now.

“We rely on depots outside the zone for products and it is the transport differential that makes us sell at regular prices but the Federal Government is not paying us.

“At the moment, my members in Southeast are being owed between N15 billion and N20 billion claims.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to pay us so that we can service our loans and remain in business,” he said.

Anyaso also called on the management of the new Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. to evaluate its facilities in the Southeast.

He said this was with a view to revitalising the Emene Depot in Enugu and enhance distribution in the zone. (NAN)

