IPOB Celebrates Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer After Court Ordered FG To Pay Him N102million Compensation

THE Indigenous People of Biafra has hailed the ruling of a Federal High Court awarding compensations running into millions of naira to Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The secessionist group also commended the judges for giving justice to all IPOB cases littered in all courts in Nigeria.

Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of a Federal High Court in Anambra, had, on Friday, awarded N102million compensatory damages in favour of Ejiofor for gross violation of his fundamental rights and cost of litigation.

The court also awarded him N5million being the cost of his Toyota Camry car which was burnt by security agencies.

Ejiofor had, in a fundamental rights enforcement suit with No: FHC/AWK/CS/56/2021, dragged the Federal Government to court to challenge the invasion of his ancestral home in Oraifite, Anambra State, on June 6, 2021, by security personnel during which his aide was killed.

In a statement on Monday, the IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, hailed the judiciary for not yielding to the “oppressive” tendencies of the Federal Government in delivering justice for IPOB members.

Powerful said the only “crime” Ejiofor committed was being a defence lawyer to the IPOB and Kanu.

He said the Attorney-General of the Federation, Alhaji Abubakar Mallami, and Justice Binta Nyako, in collaboration with the Federal Government, had not come out openly to tell the world the crime Kanu committed that made them to kidnap him from Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and still kept him in the DSS solidarity conferment till date.

He claimed that, just like Ejiofor, every other IPOB member has always been harassed, intimidated, threatened and have lost persons and properties worth of millions of naira just because they are “Biafrans”.

The statement read in part, “We commend the recent judgment delivered in favour of the IPOB counsel, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, whom the Federal Government and its compromised security agencies attacked and murdered his personal assistance, abducted others and burnt his personal car and country home at the Oraifite Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.

“We commend the Judge who, without minding the intimidation, delivered a landmark judgment against the Federal Government and her compromised security agencies and ordered them to compensate him for the evil they did to him.

“IPOB will not forget to appreciate Justice Ademola of Abuja High Court who gave justice to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2015 that he committed no crime against any man or nation. This honourable Judge granted unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in 2015, which unmasked the injustice that the current Judge, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, is trying so hard to mask again against Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Attorney-General of Nigeria, Alhaji Mallami and Justice Binta Nyako, in collaboration with the Fulani-controlled Federal Government, have not come out openly to tell the world the crime of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that made them kidnap him from Kenya, extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and still kept him in the DSS Solidarity confinement till date.

“It is important for everyone to know that Justice Binta Nyako is totally biased over the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. To them, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, being a Biafran and not a Fulani man, needs to be tortured and humiliated to submission by the Fulani Government. We want the world to ask Binta Nyako why is she still keeping Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS solitary confinement with her endless court adjournments. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB are being persecuted by the Nigerian Government for only having different political opinions. We have committed no crime known to any law in the world.

“Let the Biafra adversaries understand this, Biafra, through a UN-supervised Referendum, is what we are asking for, and that we must get, it doesn’t matter how many Biafrans they kill or jail.”

