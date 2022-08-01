Islamic New Year: Oyo Govt pledges to be fair, just to all religious beliefs

GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration will continue to be fair and just to all religious beliefs in the state.

Makinde said this on Sunday in Ibadan during a grand rally organised by the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO), Oyo state Chapter, to mark the new Islamic year, 1444 AH.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal, said his administration had always maintained religious balance.

According to him, nine Muslims were among the 17 members in the State Executive Council, while the remaining eight are Christians.

He appealed to Muslim clerics to continue to pray for the success of his administration.

The governor, at the event, announced the donation of N2.5 million to support the state chapter of NACOMYO.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NACOMYO, Alhaji Dawood Afolabi, lauded Oyo State Government for declaring public holiday to mark the first day of the new Islamic year.

Afolabi said Gov Makinde had been addressing the complaints of the Muslim community about appointments made in his administration.

He assured the governor of the support of the Muslims in the state, “in as much as you ensure religious justice in all spheres of governance”.

A lecture titled “2023 General Elections: Muslims and the implications of an ambivalent righteous majority,” was

delivered during the event by Prof Afeez Oladosu.

Oladosu charged Muslims in the state to ensure that they registered and collected their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

He also urged electorate to cast their votes wisely for God-fearing leaders during the election while enjoining politicians to abide by the rules and regulations of the electoral process.

He added that politicians should fulfill all promises after getting to power, to avoid the wrath of God.(NAN)

