Israel, U.S. announce new partnership on emerging technologies

ISRAEL and the United States on Wednesday launched a new partnership in the field of advanced technology, including pandemic preparedness, artificial intelligence and climate change.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a joint statement with Biden on launching the new Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology, reaffirming their commitment to elevating the strategic partnership between the two countries to new heights.

The partnership would focus on pandemic preparedness, climate change, implementation of artificial intelligence, trusted technology ecosystems and quantum technology, the statement added.

Biden was expected to land in Israel on Wednesday afternoon, the first stop in his Middle East trip which will also bring him to the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/NAN)

KN