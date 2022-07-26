I’ve never dated a married man – Mercy Eke￼

BBNaija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke has claimed she has never dated a married man.

The BBNaija Pepper Dem winner made this revelation during a ‘Frankly Speaking’ show anchored by Pretty Mike and Nedu.

Feeding a question on whether a side-chick solidifies marriage, the reality TV star disclosed that she has never been any man’s side-chick.

“I have never been a side-chick. I’ve never dated a married man,” Mercy boasted.

According to her, if she chooses to become a side-chick to any married man, his wife should forget about him.

“If I go that low to be a side-chick, aunty, I’m taking your husband. Sorry.”

-The Nation

KN